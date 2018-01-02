Juneau Afternoon – 1-2-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown hosts.

Learn what’s up with the Pride Chorus;

Andi Hirsh will be here to highlight library activities;

We’ll discuss Tai Chi for Seniors;

We’ll talk with Abel Ryan and Elissa Borghus about First Friday at the City Museum;

And Rachel Yuzeler will be here to talk about the upcoming exhibit at the JACC.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org