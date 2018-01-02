Fire destroys Juneau house on New Year’s Eve

Two people escaped a house fire in the Mendenhall Valley on New Year’s Eve.

Assistant Chief Ed Quinto of Capital City Fire/Rescue said the house at the 9000 block of Carrol Place is a total loss.

Firefighters arrived Sunday afternoon to find half the house involved in fire.

Quinto said one of the two residents who escaped suffered a minor burn on their left hand. No other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.