Winter storm warning issued for New Year’s Eve night through Monday morning

The National Weather Service in Juneau has issued a winter storm warning for the region beginning tonight.
Juneau and northern Admiralty Island could see about 6 to 8 inches of snow between 6 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. Monday, with the highest accumulations expected late this evening through early tomorrow morning.
The snow is expected to turn to rain later Monday morning.
Looks like a white start to the New Year for much of the Panhandle! Those of you planning on getting out and enjoying the New Year’s Eve festivities should plan for periods of snow to cause hazardous travel especially for interior and northern parts of the Panhandle #akwx pic.twitter.com/m9r6GZsbW8
— NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) December 31, 2017
A front moving off the Gulf of Alaska will combine with cold air in the region to produce the heavy snow.
Visibility could be reduced below one mile during the heaviest snowfall, which could produce difficult driving conditions for those out enjoying New Year’s Eve.
Recent headlines
-
1 officer dead, 4 others wounded In shooting south of Denver, police sayThe sheriff's office in a residential area south of Denver is reporting one officer was killed and four others were injured in a shooting. The suspect was also shot dead by police.
-
Safe Ride Home program returns to offer free cab rides home for New Year’s EveThe Safe Ride Home program will offer free cab rides to patrons from 16 businesses in downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley.
-
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2017The state’s ongoing budget crisis trickles down, Project Playground burns, a family that owns a lot of downtown property has a rough year, Juneau’s indigent residents get repeatedly displaced, and other 2017 news of note.
-
Is Alaska’s climate risk, a credit risk?State investment officer says the areas most affected by climate change don't affect the state's ability to pay its bills.