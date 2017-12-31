Winter storm warning issued for New Year’s Eve night through Monday morning

The National Weather Service in Juneau has issued a winter storm warning for the region beginning tonight.

Juneau and northern Admiralty Island could see about 6 to 8 inches of snow between 6 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. Monday, with the highest accumulations expected late this evening through early tomorrow morning.

The snow is expected to turn to rain later Monday morning.

Looks like a white start to the New Year for much of the Panhandle! Those of you planning on getting out and enjoying the New Year’s Eve festivities should plan for periods of snow to cause hazardous travel especially for interior and northern parts of the Panhandle #akwx pic.twitter.com/m9r6GZsbW8 — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) December 31, 2017

A front moving off the Gulf of Alaska will combine with cold air in the region to produce the heavy snow.

Visibility could be reduced below one mile during the heaviest snowfall, which could produce difficult driving conditions for those out enjoying New Year’s Eve.