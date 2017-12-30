Safe Ride Home program returns to offer free cab rides home for New Year’s Eve

The message Juneau police and some local businesses want to send this holiday weekend: don’t drink and drive.
Extra police officers will be working and looking for impaired drivers.
The Safe Ride Home program will offer free cab rides to patrons from 16 businesses in downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley.
Triangle Club Bar owner and program coordinator Leeann Thomas says 27 cabs will be running the night of New Year’s Eve. There will be free rides home from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
“On the way home it’s first-come, first-serve, so go to one of those locations that is listed on our posters around town or on our Facebook and website. And have the server call … we just try to make sure to get everybody home, so if you see a cab with a green flashing light that means it’s part of our program.”
It’s sponsored by Juneau/Lynn Canal CHARR, the Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association.
The program began in 2005. Thomas recommends calling for a cab about 20 minutes before you need leave.
“If you really want to get into one of those cabs, the crunch time is bar close for us. … be willing to share cabs. Think ahead. Don’t say ‘I want to leave right at this second.’”
Patrons can pre-sign up for a ride to the bars through the Safe Ride Home Juneau Facebook page or CHARR’s website.
