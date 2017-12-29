Juneau Afternoon – 12-28-18

Capital Steps New Years Special
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s domestic violence shelter opens to all gendersJuneau's domestic violence shelter will begin accepting male victims of abuse in the New Year. The shift in policy brings the social care organization that operates it in compliance with federal law.
-
Juneau police officers begin using body camerasFive officers are currently testing the new body cameras that could be worn by all patrol officers by middle of 2018.
-
Year of Kindness celebration plannedThe Year of Kindness challenge includes performing one act of kindness each day and performing one act of kindness each week for someone outside your usual circle.
-
Feds jump into transboundary mining disputeA recent letter from the U.S. State Department acknowledges Alaskans’ concerns about pollution from current and potential British Columbia mines.