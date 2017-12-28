Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

In this newscast:
- King salmon in three Southeast Alaska watersheds are labeled “stocks of concern,”
- Southeast is due for new fisheries proposals at next month’s Board of Fisheries meeting,
- Ed Schoefeld recaps Southeast Alaska’s top stories of 2017, and
- an Italian company begins the first oil exploration project in Arctic federal waters since 2015.
Recent headlines
Juneau’s warming shelter exceedingly popularJuneau's warming shelter has proven extremely popular during this month's freezing nights. The city-run downtown facility is already running over its 20-patron capacity.
Fairbanks 4 file wrongful imprisonment suitThe Fairbanks 4 claim they were coerced into signing the release-dismissal agreement, that led to their release and the erasure of their murder convictions for a 1999 beating death.
Southeast’s year: Taku sold, Chinooks crash, mines petitioned and a Tongass turnaroundSoutheast Alaska saw some major trends and events in 2017. They ranged from cruise ship passenger increases to budget decreases to labor battles to murder investigations.
Unique payment plan for companies who owe TAPS settlement moneyA new state law allows those companies to pay that debt with tax credits, meaning the state might not see any of that money. At least, not in cash.