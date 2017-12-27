Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Stories include possible restrictions on king salmon fishing on some Southeast Alaska rivers, an upcoming homicide trial in Juneau, identification of an Alaska State Trooper who shot a suspect in the back of a patrol car, and a sentence for a Fairbanks felon who possessed firearms.
Recent headlines
Work starts on oil exploration project in Arctic federal watersIt’s the first oil exploration project to take place in Arctic federal waters since Shell discontinued their efforts in 2015.
DeSimone stands trial next week for alleged Excursion Inlet homicideFormer Arizona lawmaker Mark De Simone is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales near a cabin in May 2016.
Disaster declared for North Slope Borough damage from fall stormIt's the second time in three years that the North Slope Borough has received a disaster declaration for a winter storm.
Jury could hear Juneau transit center homicide case in FebruaryDavid Evenson, 51, is accused of punching and kicking Aaron Monette, 56, in the head June 30 at the downtown Juneau transit center. Monette died five days later in Seattle.