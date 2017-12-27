Juneau Afternoon – 12-27-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown will host.

We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about the Juneau Cabaret’s upcoming performance;

Find out about the first hike of the New Year with Mareta Weed, from the State Parks Advisory Board;

Get your appetites ready for the JDHS Jazz Band’s Fundraiser;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

Tonight at 7, a broadcast of the recent December Mudroom’s event

Tonight at 7, a broadcast of the recent December Mudroom's event