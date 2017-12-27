Juneau Afternoon – 12-27-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown will host.
We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about the Juneau Cabaret’s upcoming performance;
Find out about the first hike of the New Year with Mareta Weed, from the State Parks Advisory Board;
Get your appetites ready for the JDHS Jazz Band’s Fundraiser;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
Tonight at 7, a broadcast of the recent December Mudroom’s event
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Work starts on oil exploration project in Arctic federal watersIt’s the first oil exploration project to take place in Arctic federal waters since Shell discontinued their efforts in 2015.
DeSimone stands trial next week for alleged Excursion Inlet homicideFormer Arizona lawmaker Mark De Simone is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales near a cabin in May 2016.
Disaster declared for North Slope Borough damage from fall stormIt's the second time in three years that the North Slope Borough has received a disaster declaration for a winter storm.
Jury could hear Juneau transit center homicide case in FebruaryDavid Evenson, 51, is accused of punching and kicking Aaron Monette, 56, in the head June 30 at the downtown Juneau transit center. Monette died five days later in Seattle.