Housing markets in Northwest cities still topping the charts

Home prices continued to climb in Seattle and Portland at some of the fastest rates in the country this year. The latest data show Seattle is still the nation’s hottest market.
According to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the price of a typical single family home in Seattle rose twice as fast as the national average this year — nearly 12 percent. In Portland, home prices increased more than 6.5 percent.
David Blitzer is with S&P Global, which oversees the index. He said migration to Seattle and Portland and economic growth are pushing up prices.
“Both cities, but particularly Seattle, have strong economies,” Blitzer said. “The Seattle area is benefiting from a lot of technology development, as well as, I guess, more traditional industry.”
Housing prices rose particularly fast in the West. Las Vegas, Nevada, was the second hottest market, after Seattle. And many cities in California also saw high growth.
Blitzer said he expects interest rates to rise next year and the national housing market to cool.
Seattle real estate agent Sol Villarreal said rising prices come from a combination of factors that cause high demand and low supply, such as rapid migration to the region and not enough condominium construction in Seattle.
“You’re not building enough new units, people are afraid to sell their existing units, so every year the supply-demand imbalance gets a little bit worse,” he said. “We have more buyers into the system and fewer people want to sell their places if they have any option to stay there because they’re afraid of what the market is going to be.”
Recent headlines
-
Work starts on oil exploration project in Arctic federal watersIt’s the first oil exploration project to take place in Arctic federal waters since Shell discontinued their efforts in 2015.
-
DeSimone stands trial next week for alleged Excursion Inlet homicideFormer Arizona lawmaker Mark De Simone is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales near a cabin in May 2016.
-
Disaster declared for North Slope Borough damage from fall stormIt's the second time in three years that the North Slope Borough has received a disaster declaration for a winter storm.
-
Jury could hear Juneau transit center homicide case in FebruaryDavid Evenson, 51, is accused of punching and kicking Aaron Monette, 56, in the head June 30 at the downtown Juneau transit center. Monette died five days later in Seattle.