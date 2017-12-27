Alaska State Troopers shoot man inside trooper vehicle in Soldotna

Alaska State Troopers shot and injured an armed man Saturday afternoon in the back of a trooper vehicle after they say he pointed a handgun at them.

Troopers received a report about a suspicious man on private property walking into the woods in Soldotna. A trooper responded and was able to locate the subject.

The trooper offered the man a ride home because of below freezing temperatures, and the man accepted.

When the man produced a handgun while in the back of the vehicle, the trooper stopped the vehicle and fled.

Other troopers responded to the area including the trooper’s special emergency reaction team, or SERT, a SWAT-like team, while EMTs were staged nearby.

Troopers attempted to negotiate with the man hoping he would put the firearm down but the man refused.

About 5:06 p.m. while still in the back of the trooper vehicle, the man allegedly pointed the firearm at troopers and was subsequently shot.

The man was injured and transported to Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna for treatment.

An investigation was undertaken by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, branch of the state troopers.

E Detachment Deputy Commander Lt. Dane Gilmore, a 24-year-veteran, was identified Tuesday as the trooper who shot the unidentified man.

Per department policy he had been placed on 72-hour administrative leave.