Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017

By December 26, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Details of a state-ExxonMobil plan to develop the Point Thomson natural gas field come out,
  • Juneau school officials pick a head coach of a soon-to-be merged high school football team,
  • state troopers report officer-involved shootings in both Soldotna and Fairbanks, and
  • a shot is fired to break up a pair of dogs fighting in a Mendenhall Valley neighborhood.
0

Recent headlines

X