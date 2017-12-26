Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- Details of a state-ExxonMobil plan to develop the Point Thomson natural gas field come out,
- Juneau school officials pick a head coach of a soon-to-be merged high school football team,
- state troopers report officer-involved shootings in both Soldotna and Fairbanks, and
- a shot is fired to break up a pair of dogs fighting in a Mendenhall Valley neighborhood.
