Man commits suicide after standoff in East Anchorage, police say

A man shot himself and was declared dead in East Anchorage early Tuesday after a police standoff that began hours earlier, authorities said.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was declared dead some time after 2:30 a.m., after officers deployed gas into a home on Kennyhill Drive in an attempt to get him to leave, the Anchorage Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Authorities were first informed of a disturbance about 9 p.m. Christmas.

An investigation showed there was an “altercation” between a man and a woman at the home; the man was making “suicidal threats with a gun” and the woman had been assaulted, police said.

After the woman left the home, police said they ultimately called in their SWAT team and used the gas when the man refused to come out.