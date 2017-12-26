Juneau Afternoon – 12-27-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney hosts.

We’ll talk with Eileen Hosey about an upcoming Tai Chi for Seniors class;

Author Eric Forrer will be here to highlight his new book, Colors of the Morning Sky;

Ben Brown will be here to talk about the new JACC

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org