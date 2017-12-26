Coast Guard medevacs man experiencing symptoms of appendicitis

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man Saturday off a bulk carrier 122 miles southwest of Adak.
According to a USCG news release, crewmembers of a Jayhawk helicopter were able to lift the man from the 652-foot-carrier and transfer him to a LifeMed aircrew in Adak.
The 27-year-old was suffering from symptoms of appendicitis. At the time, the vessel Snowy was in 29 mile per hour winds and 13 foot seas.
