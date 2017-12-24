Anchorage police identify officer who fatally shot suspect

Anchorage police have released the name of an officer who returned gunfire, killing a man shooting at police.
Authorities said Sunday that Officer Daniel Otte, a three-year veteran of the department, remains on administrative leave.
Police say they were called to a condominium Wednesday night after a woman said her neighbor opened fire on her.
The woman reported her window was broken. She told police she and a maintenance worker were inspecting the damage outside when 56-year-old Charles McBride emerged from his garage and began shooting at them.
They were not injured.
Police say that McBride came out of his garage again and shot at responding officers. Otte fired back.
The case will be submitted for review by the state Office of Special Prosecutions.
