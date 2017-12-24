Alaska man again to appeal hovercraft ban to Supreme Court

An Anchorage moose hunter plans to put his lawsuit about federal authority on the state’s rivers before the U.S. Supreme Court again.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports John Sturgeon said Friday in Fairbanks he plans to file a petition pushing the Supreme Court to review his case for a second time.

Sturgeon says he feels more confident the court will take his case than when he filed his first petition to the court in 2015.

Sturgeon has been fighting the federal government since 2007, when a National Park Service employee tried to enforce a Park Service hovercraft ban on the Nation River, within the boundaries of Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. Sturgeon argues Park Service regulations aren’t valid on rivers inside Yukon-Charley, based on the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.