Mostly clear, cool Christmas in the forecast

If you’re looking for a white Christmas, then you might want to put that on the list — for next year.

National Weather Service forecaster Wes Adkins said Juneau may get some snow Monday, but don’t count on much.

“We’ve got a chance for a little bit of snow in Juneau, but it’s not a sure thing.”

People traveling into, out of and around Southeast Alaska shouldn’t expect any delays as far as Mother Nature is concerned.

“We are not looking for any big weather-related issues, so it should be smooth sailing.”

Temperatures will remain cool through Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also recently released a free crowd-sourcing weather reporting app called mPing. The app lets users report the weather anonymously using geographic tracking. The data helps the weather experts fine-tune their forecasts. The app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play or at mping.ssl.noaa.gov.