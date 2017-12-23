Mostly clear, cool Christmas in the forecast

If you’re looking for a white Christmas, then you might want to put that on the list — for next year.
National Weather Service forecaster Wes Adkins said Juneau may get some snow Monday, but don’t count on much.
“We’ve got a chance for a little bit of snow in Juneau, but it’s not a sure thing.”
People traveling into, out of and around Southeast Alaska shouldn’t expect any delays as far as Mother Nature is concerned.
“We are not looking for any big weather-related issues, so it should be smooth sailing.”
Temperatures will remain cool through Monday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also recently released a free crowd-sourcing weather reporting app called mPing. The app lets users report the weather anonymously using geographic tracking. The data helps the weather experts fine-tune their forecasts. The app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play or at mping.ssl.noaa.gov.
Recent headlines
-
Christmas bird count in warm winter brings some surprisesRavens were everywhere during the Bethel Christmas bird count this month. Some species showed up in smaller numbers than in the past, but there were a couple birds not usually seen in winter.
-
High-speed pursuit reaches 100 mph on Egan DriveShaun Williams, 49, was arrested for failure to stop, vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Williams also was wanted on a $1,000 warrant tied to a March incident and fourth-degree assault charge.
-
Appeals court reviews Marvin competency, jury selection process; affirms convictionJohn Nick Marvin Jr. was convicted and sentenced to 198 years in prison for murdering Hoonah Police Sargent Tony Wallace and Officer Matthew Tokuoka. They were gunned down as they socialized with family members on Front Street in Hoonah on August 28, 2010.
-
Tax appeal challenges Alaska’s fish landing taxA dispute over a fishing company's tax bill is challenging Alaska's fisheries resource landing tax on constitutional grounds. The landing tax is crucial for fishing dependent communities that receive half the revenue.