High-speed pursuit reaches 100 mph on Egan Drive

State troopers report a Juneau man was arrested after a high-speed chase Friday night involving a stolen vehicle.
Shaun Williams, 49, was arrested for failure to stop, vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Williams also was wanted on a $1,000 warrant tied to a March incident and fourth-degree assault charge.
According to a trooper dispatch, the owner of a stolen 1997 white Subaru station wagon spotted the car being driven down Mendenhall Loop Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. Wildlife troopers and Juneau police responded and attempted a traffic stop on Glacier Highway near Auke Lake.
The troopers say the driver fled on to Egan Drive and the pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph. After about 20 minutes, Juneau police deployed spike strips, and the vehicle ultimately came to a stop on Fish Creek Road. Williams and a passenger, who was later interviewed and released, surrendered.
Williams is being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
The failure to stop and vehicle theft are class C felonies. Reckless endangerment is a class A misdemeanor.
