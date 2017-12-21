Two Juneau men arrested for felony parole violations

Two Juneau residents were picked up on separate felony arrest warrants this week.

Alaska State Troopers and Juneau Police Department officers arrested Charles Smith Carroll, 29, at a residence in the 6500 block of Glacier Highway about 4:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities arrested Carroll on the felony parole violation. He was originally convicted on a burglary charge.

An additional felony parole violation charge is being referred to the Juneau Adult Probation Office.

Then at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers arrested Blake Kai Storey, 25, at a Churchill Way residence in Lemon Creek on an outstanding felony parole warrant for sexual abuse of a minor.

Carroll and Storey were both taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center and held without bail.

