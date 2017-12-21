Two arrested in Juneau for murder in Anchorage cold case from 1995

An Anchorage Crime Stoppers tip and DNA led to arrests Wednesday in Juneau for an Anchorage murder case that had gone cold for years.

A grand jury indicted two Juneau men each on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Dillivan. Dillivan was 25 when he was killed in 1995.

According to online court records, 49-year-old Duwaine Price and 44-year-old Browne Willard III are scheduled for a 1:45 p.m. court hearing in Anchorage. Price and Willard are being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center and are expected to appear by telephone.

The Alaska Department of Law says that on the morning of Nov. 21, 1995, Dillivan was found beaten to death behind a Texaco station near Sixth Avenue and Muldoon Road in Anchorage. A woman found him as she was coming to work and called 911.

Price and Willard face a possible sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

The Anchorage District Court set bail for each man at $500,000 with additional conditions.