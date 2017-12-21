Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Juneau planners want buffer protections for eagle nests struck from city codes,
  • the Pebble Limited Partnership is ready to check off its third major goal for 2017 toward developing a massive Bristol Bay-area mine,
  • the Coast Guard sinks a derelict fishing vessel, and
  • the Anchorage Police Department says one of its officers was responding to reports of shots fired and fatally shot someone.
