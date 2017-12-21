Juneau Afternoon – 12-22-17

Friday on A Juneau afternoon, a special broadcast of Writers’ Holiday Showcase, recorded here at 360
Recent headlines
-
Mostly clear, cool Christmas in the forecastIf you’re looking for a white Christmas, then you might want to put that on the list -- for next year. National Weather Service forecaster Wes Adkins says Juneau may get some snow Monday, but don’t count on much.
-
Tax appeal challenges Alaska’s fish landing taxA dispute over a fishing company's tax bill is challenging Alaska's fisheries resource landing tax on constitutional grounds. The landing tax is crucial for fishing dependent communities that receive half the revenue.
-
State approves ExxonMobil’s expansion plan for Point Thomson, ending months-long fightGov. Walker approves approves ExxonMobil's plan to explore expansion of the massive Point Thomson gas field.
-
New oil estimate for NPR-A: It’s ‘HUGE’The government press release actually says it in all caps: “HUGE.” The new USGS mean estimate of 8.7 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil is far more than was last calculated in 2010.