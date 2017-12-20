Pedestrian crossing street struck, killed in Ketchikan

A 68-year-old Ketchikan man was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night on Stedman Street near the Deermount intersection.

Deputy police chief Josh Dossett said the accident happened about 8:50 p.m. when the man was trying to cross the road.

“(He) appears to have been in the crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck that was headed southbound,” he said. “The driver immediately stopped and rendered aid, along with witnesses. The fire department was called and responded. They began treating the male.”

Dossett said responders took the man to the hospital, where he died. Dossett identified the victim as Ronald Fulgencio.

As to the cause of the accident, Dossett said that remains under investigation.

He said the driver of the truck cooperated fully with police, and provided breath and blood samples for testing. They showed the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It was dark and snowing lightly when the accident took place.

And Dossett said the victim was wearing dark clothing.

“But, like I said, he was in a crosswalk,” he said. “There’s a couple parking lots there, so it’s fairly well lit.”

Dossett said the body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.