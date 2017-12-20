Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017

Stories include reaction from Alaska’s Congressional delegation about the vote to open ANWR to oil development, a derelict fishing vessel adrift in the north Pacific, and a retrial ordered for a Kodiak man accused of a double murder.
Recent headlines
Judge declares mistrial in conspiracy case against BundysJudge Gloria Navarro found that prosecutors willfully withheld evidence that could have helped the defendants, who were charged in the 2014 armed standoff over cattle grazing fees in Nevada.
Arctic Refuge drilling bill passes CongressAlaska’s members of Congress are celebrating their success in opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. “We finally got it done,” U.S. Rep Don Young said minutes after the bill passed the House Wednesday afternoon.
Abandoned and adrift, North Pacific fishing vessel will be sunk by Coast GuardThe 170-foot Alaska Patriot was under tow from Dutch Harbor to Mexico when it broke free on Dec. 7. The vessel is currently adrift about 215 miles south of Chirikof Island and is a navigational hazard to commercial freighter traffic traveling along the Great Circle route.
‘Team Bobbi’ members shave their heads for Ketchikan womanCo-workers and clients at Rendezvous Senior Day Center shaved their heads in solidarity with operations manager Bobbi Kessinger.