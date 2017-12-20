Juneau Afternoon – 12-21-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with some cast members of Perseverance Theatre’s production of Steel Magnolias;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
Tonight at 7, a broadcast of a recent Juneau World Affairs Council presentation of the health of the oceans.
Recent headlines
Arctic Refuge drilling bill passes CongressAlaska’s members of Congress are celebrating their success in opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. “We finally got it done,” U.S. Rep Don Young said minutes after the bill passed the House Wednesday afternoon.
Abandoned and adrift, North Pacific fishing vessel will be sunk by Coast GuardThe 170-foot Alaska Patriot was under tow from Dutch Harbor to Mexico when it broke free on Dec. 7. The vessel is currently adrift about 215 miles south of Chirikof Island and is a navigational hazard to commercial freighter traffic traveling along the Great Circle route.
‘Team Bobbi’ members shave their heads for Ketchikan womanCo-workers and clients at Rendezvous Senior Day Center shaved their heads in solidarity with operations manager Bobbi Kessinger.
Pedestrian crossing street struck, killed in KetchikanRonald Fulgencio, 68, of Ketchikan was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night on Stedman Street near the Deermount intersection in Ketchikan.