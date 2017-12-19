Railroad workers slowly clear Amtrak derailment site

The rail cars that were dangling from a railroad overpass were loaded onto flatbed trucks. (Photo by Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

Heavy lift cranes have removed the two Amtrak rail cars that were dangling over the lanes of southbound I-5 from a railroad overpass in DuPont, Washington. (Photo by Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

Railroad contractors are making slow progress at the scene of Monday’s deadly derailment on Interstate 5, in Dupont, Washington.

Heavy lift cranes have removed the two Amtrak rail cars that were dangling precariously over the lanes of southbound I-5 from a railroad overpass, they’re now loaded on flatbed trucks.

Half a dozen more flatbed trucks with trailers are lined up to haul away some of the remaining mangled train cars. The lead locomotive is still blocking the roadway.

At the current pace, the southbound freeway is clearly not going to reopen today and there’s no estimate as yet when that might happen. All lanes of northbound of I-5 are open, but rubberneckers are slowing things down there.