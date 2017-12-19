Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017

In this newscast:
- High numbers of suspected bogus anti-net neutrality comments from Alaska to the FCC raise eyebrows,
- Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s climate change task force holds its first meeting, and
- the incoming owner of the Douglas Depot is poised to reopen it as a liquor store in the spring.
Recent headlines
Rural Alaska losing access to fisheries, report saysThe increasing costs to get into Alaska’s fisheries are making it difficult for new fishermen to break into the business — especially in rural, coastal communities, according to a recent report from University of Alaska Fairbanks and SeaGrant scientists.
Railroad workers slowly clear Amtrak derailment siteRailroad contractors are making slow progress at the scene of Monday’s deadly derailment on Interstate 5, in Dupont, Washington.
House Republicans pass $1.5 trillion tax overhaul; Senate set to vote Tuesday nightThe GOP has rushed its bill through Congress and may pass the package of tax changes less than two months after introducing it.
Juneau Assembly urges feds to tackle transboundary miningThe Juneau Assembly will ask the State Department to raise transboundary mining concerns with Canada. An earlier resolution was rejected by some Assembly members as anti-mining.