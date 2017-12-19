Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017

By December 19, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • High numbers of suspected bogus anti-net neutrality comments from Alaska to the FCC raise eyebrows,
  • Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s climate change task force holds its first meeting, and
  • the incoming owner of the Douglas Depot is poised to reopen it as a liquor store in the spring.
0

Recent headlines

X