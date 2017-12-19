Juneau Afternoon – 12-20-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney hosts.
We’ll talk with Steve Kocsis about next week’s Planetarium presentation;
Don Haberger will be here with details about the Re-Entry Coalition Holiday Party.
GiGi Monroe will be here to highlight this weekend’s Jingle Ball event;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
After 40 years, battle over ANWR is ending quietlyThe Sierra Club’s Melinda Pierce thought if Sen. Ted Stevens couldn't get Congress to open ANWR in 2005 when Republicans controlled Congress, gas prices were up and the Iraq war was raging, it may never happen. Opening it up now is a stunning reversal for environmentalists.
-
Climate task force begins work — and push-back begins, tooGov. Bill Walker's climate change task force met for the first time Monday. But the team is facing questions before it even begins work.
-
Walker budget proposes fix for spring ferry funding foul-upGov. Walker’s budget fills a gap that could have shut the ferry system down for much of the spring. It also provides nearly level funding for the next year.
-
UA president: Flat funding limits education, training and economic developmentThe university system employs 1,183 fewer people than it did three years ago, student enrollment has declined 15 percent and tuition is increasing.