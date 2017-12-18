Juneau Assembly urges feds to tackle transboundary mining

The Juneau Assembly has signaled its support for federal intervention over Canadian mines that have long concerned a coalition of fishing interests and environmentalists.

Three months ago the Assembly balked at passing a resolution criticizing transboundary mining. At least one industry representative complained it was anti-mining.

But since then, Gov. Bill Walker and Alaska’s Congressional delegation urged the State Department to raise the issue with Canada.

On Monday the Assembly asked the mayor to write a letter in support, too.

“I’m really pleased that the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly has taken this action to have the mayor send a letter to the State Department that underscores what the governor and the congressional delegation have asked for,” said Heather Hardcastle of Salmon Beyond Borders. “Which is federal involvement on this international issue.”

Canada insists its mines are tightly regulated and safe. But critics point to accidents like the 2014 dam breach at the Mount Polley mine, which sent millions of gallons of mine waste downstream.

Regulators in British Columbia declined to levy fines against the mining company.