Juneau Afternoon – 12-20-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney hosts.
We’ll talk with Steve Kocsis about next week’s Planetarium Show;
GiGi Monroe will be here to highlight this weekend’s Jingle Balls event;
And Don Haberger will talk about the Re-Entry Coalation’s Holiday Open House;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Railroad workers slowly clear Amtrak derailment siteRailroad contractors are making slow progress at the scene of Monday’s deadly derailment on Interstate 5, in Dupont, Washington.
House Republicans pass $1.5 trillion tax overhaul; Senate set to vote Tuesday nightThe GOP has rushed its bill through Congress and may pass the package of tax changes less than two months after introducing it.
Juneau Assembly urges feds to tackle transboundary miningThe Juneau Assembly will ask the State Department to raise transboundary mining concerns with Canada. An earlier resolution was rejected by some Assembly members as anti-mining.
Downtown Douglas convenience store to reopen as liquor storePete Thibodeau said he plans to reopen the Douglas Depot location as a liquor and grocery store in the spring.