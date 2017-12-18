Juneau Afternoon – 12-19-17

Today at 3 during A Juneau Afternoon
Living On Earth Holiday Special – The Earth Is Our Home
Recent headlines
Juneau Assembly urges feds to tackle transboundary miningThe Juneau Assembly will ask the State Department to raise transboundary mining concerns with Canada. An earlier resolution was rejected by some Assembly members as anti-mining.
Downtown Douglas convenience store to reopen as liquor storePete Thibodeau said he plans to reopen the Douglas Depot location as a liquor and grocery store in the spring.
Tongass in Transition: Wolves and logging both cut into Prince of Wales deerThis deer season has been the worst in recent memory for a lot of hunters on Prince of Wales Island. Large-scale industrial logging has damaged important winter habitat, and some locals believe a rapidly growing wolf population is also devouring the deer.
Early morning landslide causes five-hour Seward Highway closureAn area better known for rock falls and avalanches was shut down for over five hours Monday morning due to a large landslide. The rock, soil and vegetation closed lanes in both directions of the Seward Highway at Milepost 105, just west of Indian.