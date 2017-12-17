Wholesale marijuana taxes frustrate Alaska growers

FAIRBANKS — Taxes on wholesale marijuana are frustrating Alaska cannabis growers.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports some Alaska growers are calling for a reform, as the cannabis supply in the state increases and wholesale prices decline.
The drop in wholesale prices is good for consumers because the retail price of marijuana also is dropping. But some retailers say prices in general have gone from $20 or more per gram to about $18 per gram.
The tax on marijuana sold to retailers by the growers remains $50 per ounce. That’s $800 per pound for marijuana bud and $260 per pound for the rest of the plant.
Alaska Marijuana Industry Association spokesman Cary Carrigan says the association is discussing the tax, but association leaders want to see the state tax tied to market conditions.
