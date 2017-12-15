U.S. Sen. Murkowski unsure Congress can investigate Trump on groping charges

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of the voices calling for Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign last week, after several women claimed he groped and kissed them without consent. Murkowski said Friday she’s not sure Congress can examine similar allegations against President Trump.

Speaking to reporters in Anchorage, the senator said the president’s accusers are now coming forward in a more “directed” way.

“My sense is that that is going to continue to build,” Murkowski said. “The role that we play in Congress for an investigation – that’s one of the things that I’ve been trying to figure out: Is there a congressional role?”

Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan had called for candidate Trump to quit the ticket last fall, after the “Access Hollywood” tape emerged in which he bragged about grabbing women with impunity.