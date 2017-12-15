Newscast – Friday, Dec. 15, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Kiana Rep. Dean Westlake announces his resignation amid mounting sexual harassment allegations,
  • the Affordable Care Act deadline to sign up for health insurance on the federal marketplace hits,
  • Juneau officials prepare another quarter million dollars for defending the city against a cruise industry lawsuit,
  • state corrections officials seek more flexibility in prisoner furlough decisions, and
  • a Fairbanks marijuana edibles manufacturer faces several allegations including selling moldy products.
