Newscast – Friday, Dec. 15, 2017

In this newscast:
- Kiana Rep. Dean Westlake announces his resignation amid mounting sexual harassment allegations,
- the Affordable Care Act deadline to sign up for health insurance on the federal marketplace hits,
- Juneau officials prepare another quarter million dollars for defending the city against a cruise industry lawsuit,
- state corrections officials seek more flexibility in prisoner furlough decisions, and
- a Fairbanks marijuana edibles manufacturer faces several allegations including selling moldy products.
Recent headlines
-
State mandated review of Juneau’s untested sexual assault kits is underwaySo far, Juneau Police Department officials say they haven't found any unprocessed sexual assault kits that should’ve been sent off to the state crime laboratory in Anchorage.
-
High temperatures in Utqiaġvik confuse NOAA algorithmThis November in Utqiaġvik was the hottest on record, averaging 17.2°F. It was so warm that NOAA's quality control algorithms flagged the data.
-
Four Alaska firefighters dispatched to battle California blazesFour Alaska wild fire professionals are working on blazes in southern California. Alaska Division of Forestry spokesman Tim Mowry said the Alaskans deployed south have special skills.
-
Alaska investigators nab 3 in botnet attacks, ‘click fraud’ scamThree young men have pleaded guilty in Alaska to writing malicious computer software that infected and took control of hundreds of thousands of internet-connected devices, including common household routers.