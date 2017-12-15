Juneau Afternoon 12-18-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;
We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about the upcoming Juneau Cabaret performance;
Sol Neely and Kevin Meier will be highlighting classes in the Humanities at UAS;
We’ll get a preview of the Tuesday night speaker for the Juneau World Affairs Council;
And Andy Kline will talk about the return of Alaskan Smoked Porter.
That, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7 on KTOO, a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly Meeting, hosted by Martha Moore,
Tuesday during a Juneau Afternoon, a special Living on Earth program – The Earth is Our Home.
Recent headlines
-
State accuses Frozen Budz of selling moldy marijuana ediblesAlcohol and Marijuana Control Office Director Erika McConnell recommended that the control board revoke the manufacturer's license.
-
Permanent Fund Corporation to study ethical and sustainable investingAn Alaska-based coalition wants the Permanent Fund Corporation to drop all of its fossil fuel holdings
-
Walker wants to borrow money to pay $900 million in oil tax creditsThe tax credits are scheduled to be paid off fully in 2025. Walker and the Department of Revenue are proposing paying them off by 2019 at a discount.
-
Conoco hopes to crack open off-limits North Slope landBeyond its current developments, the ConocoPhillips sees even more opportunity further west. But in that direction lies the off-limits Teshekpuk Lake Special Area.