Juneau Afternoon – 12-15-17

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts;
Natalee Watson will be here to highlight this week’s Jingle Jog;
We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Dankrupt performance at the Winter Wipeout Music Festival;
Musician Dan Kirkwood will be here to talk about his new CD.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
State mandated review of Juneau’s untested sexual assault kits is underwaySo far, Juneau Police Department officials say they haven't found any unprocessed sexual assault kits that should’ve been sent off to the state crime laboratory in Anchorage.
High temperatures in Utqiaġvik confuse NOAA algorithmThis November in Utqiaġvik was the hottest on record, averaging 17.2°F. It was so warm that NOAA's quality control algorithms flagged the data.
Four Alaska firefighters dispatched to battle California blazesFour Alaska wild fire professionals are working on blazes in southern California. Alaska Division of Forestry spokesman Tim Mowry said the Alaskans deployed south have special skills.
Alaska investigators nab 3 in botnet attacks, ‘click fraud’ scamThree young men have pleaded guilty in Alaska to writing malicious computer software that infected and took control of hundreds of thousands of internet-connected devices, including common household routers.