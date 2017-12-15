Flume Trail reopens after 7 weeks

The Flume Trail above downtown Juneau reopened this morning after being closed for about seven weeks.

An Oct. 27 storm damaged the flume, which diverts water from Gold Creek into Alaska Electric Light and Power’s 120-year-old powerhouse on Capital Avenue.

AEL&P spokeswoman Debbie Driscoll said the company removed slide debris and replaced flume supports and boards. AEL&P and the city both advise caution on the trail due to ongoing landslide risk.