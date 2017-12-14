Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

Stories include:
- A federal report says a cruise ship’s navigators are to blame for a 2016 crash into a Ketchikan dock, and
- Four Alaska wild firefighters are working on blazes in southern California, and
- The Alaska Division of Elections has denied the Alaska Republican Party’s request to block three incumbent House Republicans from running in the party’s primaries.
Recent headlines
Preventing problems with exercise for eldersIn many parts of Alaska, seniors have trouble accessing proper medical care and finding doctors who accept Medicare. Organizations across the state are working to solve the issue but meanwhile others are trying to make the need less pressing by focusing on prevention.
Iditarod to tighten race trail security, rewrite “gag rule”Iditarod spokesman Chas St. George says the board and staff are considering adding security cameras at the Nome dog lot, as well as at the White Mountain and Unalakleet checkpoints.
Protests fail to slow tax bill, or Arctic drillingRepublicans in Congress say they’ve reached a final agreement on their tax bill, and it appears to include a prize the Alaska delegation has sought for years: opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.
FCC repeals ‘Net Neutrality’ rules for Internet providersAfter a brief security evacuation, the agency voted to undo Obama-era regulations that prohibit cable and telecom companies from blocking access to websites and apps or influencing how fast they load.