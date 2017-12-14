ACA health insurance applications due Friday

Friday is the deadline to apply for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Premiums are down this year and that’s in part due to the Alaska Reinsurance Program.
The state-run program helps cover the high price of care associated with certain health conditions and has reduced the average cost of an individual health plan in Alaska by 22 percent.
Nearly 20,000 Alaskans signed up for insurance last year. This year’s enrollment period is six weeks shorter than last year’s. The state’s Division of Insurance estimates fewer than 15,000 Alaskans had enrolled by Dec. 9.
Division director Lori Wing-Heier is hoping for a strong showing in the final week.
Premera Alaska is the only insurance company offering individual plans in the state.
Recent headlines
-
Several workers possibly contaminated at Hanford nuclear siteSix Hanford Site workers have shown up as possibly contaminated since Dec. 8. One worker was possibly contaminated twice.
-
Washington joins Oregon in pay-by-the-mile experimentBeginning early next year, a group of Washington drivers will be keeping close tabs on the number of miles they drive and how much they spend on gas.
-
Nome City Council declines to house sex offenders at Nome’s halfway house In 3-2 VoteAfter more than an hour of discussion, Nome City Council decided not to allow sex offenders who actively are receiving treatment to stay at the Seaside halfway house.
-
Forfeited moose meat goes to schools, service organizations in PetersburgVolunteers picked up hundreds of pounds of moose meat from the community cold storage in Petersburg last Thursday afternoon, for distribution around town.