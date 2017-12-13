Juneau Afternoon – 12-14-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Lance Twitchell and Alice Taff will be here with a preview of their Evening at Egan presentation tonight;

Lorrie Heagy and Bob Rehfeld will be here to highlight a recent grant for the JAMM Program;

Nils Warnick, Director of the Alaska Audubon office will offer a preview of his Thursday presentation;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.