Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Office of Special Prosecutions says it won’t prosecute Wasilla Sen. David Wilson for slapping a reporter in May,
- a natural gas pipeline in Russia competing with the Alaska LNG project makes its first delivery,
- Anchorage hits an all-time high for its annual homicide count, and
- the National Weather Service predicts another 2.5 to 3.5 inches of heavier rain to come.
