Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

By December 12, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Office of Special Prosecutions says it won’t prosecute Wasilla Sen. David Wilson for slapping a reporter in May,
  • a natural gas pipeline in Russia competing with the Alaska LNG project makes its first delivery,
  • Anchorage hits an all-time high for its annual homicide count, and
  • the National Weather Service predicts another 2.5 to 3.5 inches of heavier rain to come.
0

Recent headlines

X