Juneau Afternoon – 12-13-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney hosts.
We’ll talk with Amy Hauck about felt Art;
We’ll talk with Dana Herndon about the Downtown Business Association’s Kids Day;
We’ll talk with Rebecca Service about her Glove Drive;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Scientists warn Arctic “refrigerator” is failing, with global consequencesStill melting - and melting fast. That's the basic take-away from the federal government's annual Arctic Report Card. It finds that Arctic ocean temperatures are increasing and sea ice is declining at the fastest rate in at least 1500 years.
Nonpartisan report says Wilson incident in June wasn’t sexual harassmentLobaugh wrote in a report released Tuesday that the video showed Wilson held his cellphone about one to two feet away from the hemline of the aide’s skirt for four seconds.
Tribal members want more authentic Native art in HainesChilkoot Indian Association members would like to see more Native art made by Native people for sale and on display in Haines. And they’d like to see less Native-style art made by people who aren’t tribal members.
State prosecutor decides not to charge Sen. Wilson in reporter slappingPeterson wrote that it is unlikely the state will be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wilson acted with the specific intent to harass or annoy Herz.