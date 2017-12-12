Juneau Afternoon – 12-12-17

By December 12, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Chanukah in Story & Song (PRI)

Tuesday, December 12, – 3 pm

This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

