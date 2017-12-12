Juneau Afternoon – 12-12-17

Chanukah in Story & Song (PRI)
Tuesday, December 12, – 3 pm
This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.
Recent headlines
-
Prince of Wales Island schools started growing food. Now first graders are binging on broccoliWood-fired boilers and greenhouses on Prince of Wales Island are improving kids' diet. Students get hands-on experience growing their food as part of their curriculum.
-
In Russia, a competitor for Alaska’s gasline project comes onlineThe $27 billion Russian project is heavily funded by partners in China. When completed, it will be almost as large as the Alaska LNG project.
-
Summer ferry schedule adds Cordova sailingsThe Alaska Marine Highway System summer schedule released Monday fills in a few sailing details that weren't in an earlier draft.
-
Southeast Alaska sees warm temps, lots of rainJuneau is in for a wet week. An air mass originating in the subtropics is bringing warm air and a lot of rain to Southeast Alaska.