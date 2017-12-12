With 35th homicide this year, Anchorage hits an all-time high

The number of homicides in Alaska’s largest city has again hit an all-time high.
Anchorage police have investigated 34 killings in the city so far this year, including a fatal shooting near downtown on Sunday that led to a standoff and, ultimately, the suspect’s arrest on murder charges.
The shooting would have matched last year’s homicide tally, which was the most ever in the city.
But Alaska State Troopers now say a man found dead earlier this month in the Jim Creek area east of Palmer is the victim of a homicide that also occurred in Anchorage.
That brings the total number of homicides in Anchorage to 35, with nearly three weeks remaining in 2017.
