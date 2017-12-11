Thane Road reopens after bluff washes out

Updated | 1:40 p.m. Monday

Alaska’s Department of Transportation employees cleared Thane Road south of downtown Juneau after a mudslide on Monday afternoon.

After days of heavy rain, a portion of the bluff collapsed. It left mud several feet thick in the northbound lane of the road, flooded at least a quarter-mile of the road with fast-moving water. A few trees dangling precariously close to nearby power lines.

DOT maintenance foreman Isaiah Campos was one of the first to arrive on scene. Campos said DOT would not be closing the road, rather they’ll work to clear the mud and open a channel to divert water away from the road.

Both lanes are open.

— Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk

Original story | 12:52 p.m. Monday

Alaska’s Energy Desk reporter Rashah McChesney reports that a portion of the bluff along Thane Road has washed out onto the road.

All this rain in Juneau was too much for a bluff along Thane Road. pic.twitter.com/kkOGDGpV8j — Rashah McChesney (@litmuslens) December 11, 2017

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Juneau Police Department have been notified.

— Tripp J Crouse, KTOO