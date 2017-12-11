Newscast — Monday, Dec. 11, 2017

In this newscast:
- The National Weather Service reports record-breaking temperatures for December,
- the Alaska House Majority Coalition calls for representative to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
- and volunteers hope to make makeshift soup kitchen at Downtown Transit Center a weekly event.
Recent headlines
-
Summer ferry schedule adds Cordova sailingsThe Alaska Marine Highway System summer schedule released Monday fills in a few sailing details that weren't in an earlier draft.
-
Southeast Alaska sees warm temps, lots of rainJuneau is in for a wet week. An air mass originating in the subtropics is bringing warm air and a lot of rain to Southeast Alaska.
-
From breakfast to BFF’s, school counselors tackle barriers to student successThe Sitka School District’s counselors are taking the offensive as the administration begins to outline next year’s budget. Counselors from every building shared an hour-by-hour look into their work days on Dec. 4 for the Sitka School Board, and the range of emotional and behavioral issues they typically address.
-
Thane Road reopens after bluff washes outAlaska's Energy Desk reporter Rashah McChesney reports that a portion of the bluff along Thane Road has washed out onto the road.