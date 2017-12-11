Fire chief rescues crash victim, then suffers heart attack

FAIRBANKS — Sometime between calling an ambulance for chest pain and being airlifted to Anchorage for heart surgery, Nenana Fire Chief Joe Forness found the time to help take a car crash victim to the hospital.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Forness called 911 on Nov. 22 because he was experiencing chest pain, but about 10 minutes into the ambulance ride to Fairbanks, Forness said his symptoms disappeared.
Around the same time, the ambulance passed a car wreck with a victim in need of immediate attention.
So Forness did what he’s done since 1990.
He jumped off the gurney, ripped some electrodes off his chest and helped.
The Nenana crew got the victim to the hospital — where Forness then had a heart attack.
He was airlifted to Anchorage, underwent quintuple coronary artery bypass surgery and is recovering at home.
Recent headlines
-
From breakfast to BFF’s, school counselors tackle barriers to student successThe Sitka School District’s counselors are taking the offensive as the administration begins to outline next year’s budget. Counselors from every building shared an hour-by-hour look into their work days on Dec. 4 for the Sitka School Board, and the range of emotional and behavioral issues they typically address.
-
Thane Road reopens after bluff washes outAlaska's Energy Desk reporter Rashah McChesney reports that a portion of the bluff along Thane Road has washed out onto the road.
-
President Trump is sending NASA back to the moon"Space Policy Directive 1," which Trump signed Monday, sees Mars as the ultimate destination. But analysts wonder whether money will follow to support the plan.
-
As Alaska’s gasline corporation pushes for Asia deal, legislators push for more informationHeading into a busy year for the state corporation, questions linger about financing and project structure.