Newscast — Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

In this newscast:
- King salmon forecast predicts historic lows
- Juneau’s new pre-trial facility will be above DMV
- Bethel students busted selling pot-laced gummy bears
- Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon calls on Senate to investigate Sen. Wilson
Recent headlines
U.S. Senate confirms Balash as Interior Department assistant secretaryThe U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Alaskan Joe Balash as assistant secretary of Interior for land and minerals management.
Drilling foes see bids, request redo on Arctic Refuge estimateThree Congress members opposed to drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the revenue projections for that endeavor, and they have fresh evidence on their side.
Forecast for Taku king salmon at historic lowThe Taku River's pre-season terminal run is forecast at 4,700 fish. The state requires at least 19,000 fish for a healthy fishery.
To house a village, Newtok looks to unlikely source: army surplusVillage leaders think they might have found a solution for the eroding village of Newtok's relocation problem. And it comes from an unexpected place: an Anchorage military base.