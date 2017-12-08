Juneau man indicted for domestic violence assault

A grand jury has indicted a Juneau man for allegedly biting and strangling a woman during an assault last month.
Ryan Williams, 29, faces six counts of assault and one count of tampering with evidence, all felonies.
Juneau Police officers responded Nov. 30 to a residence in the 3600 block of Amalga Street. They discovered a 29-year-old woman with substantial injuries suffered during a domestic violence assault.
She was treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Williams was arrested and held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center without bail.
The next court hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled.
