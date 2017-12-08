Juneau Afternoon – 12-11-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

We’ll talk with Cynthia Nickerson about Pre-Diabetes issues;

Donna Hurley and Mike Wilson will discuss the Light Flight fundraisers;

We’ll get a preview of Tuesday’s Mudrooms Presentation

That, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org