Juneau Afternoon – 12-11-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;
We’ll talk with Cynthia Nickerson about Pre-Diabetes issues;
Donna Hurley and Mike Wilson will discuss the Light Flight fundraisers;
We’ll get a preview of Tuesday’s Mudrooms Presentation
That, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
House Majority calls on Dean Westlake to resign amid sexual harassment allegationsAccording to the Anchorage Daily News, a total of seven women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against state Rep. Dean Westlake.
Juneau’s Fred Meyer intersection under scrutinyThe intersection at the Fred Egan is notorious for its high rate of injury collisions. State highway planners are accepting public comment through Jan. 12 as it looks at alternatives.
Juneau man indicted for domestic violence assaultRyan Williams, 29, faces six counts of assault and one count of tampering with evidence, all felonies.
U.S. Senate confirms Balash as Interior Department assistant secretaryThe U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Alaskan Joe Balash as assistant secretary of Interior for land and minerals management.